CAE (TSE:CAE) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.70.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Down 1.3 %

About CAE

CAE opened at C$25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.45.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.