Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 17,013,503 shares trading hands.

Byotrol Stock Up 22.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £453,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

