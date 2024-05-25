Btd Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP) Shares Down 0.3%

Btd Capital Fund (NYSEARCA:DIP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82. 229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Btd Capital Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Btd Capital Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Btd Capital Fund (DIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to optimize short-term trading opportunities within US equities. The fund is actively managed, using artificial intelligence and data modeling to select and weight individual stock positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Btd Capital Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btd Capital Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.