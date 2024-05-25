Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 1,022.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 447,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

