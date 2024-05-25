Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $4.42

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.75 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.