Brogan Financial Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $792.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

