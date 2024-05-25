Brogan Financial Inc. Purchases 1,468 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. 248,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.