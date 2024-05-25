Brogan Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 518,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 637,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,842. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

