Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

AVGO stock traded up $14.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,407.84. 1,672,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $690.77 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $652.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,324.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,200.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

