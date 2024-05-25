Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$301.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$234.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$268.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$228.56 and a 1 year high of C$324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

