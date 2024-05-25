Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Michael A. Love Sells 1,079 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.25. 502,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $115.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

