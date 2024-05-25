Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Michael A. Love Sells 1,079 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of BOOT traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.25. 502,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $115.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on BOOT
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boot Barn
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.