Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 0.7%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 42,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 104,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm has a market cap of $801,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

