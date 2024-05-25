Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.64.

NYSE BE opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.77. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,413. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

