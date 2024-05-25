Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $87.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.59.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on SQ
Insider Activity at Block
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.57.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.