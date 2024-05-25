Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $87.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Insider Activity at Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.