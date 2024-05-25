Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 1.7%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07). Approximately 225,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 674,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Blencowe Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Featured Stories

