Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.74

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $14.18. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 45,608 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
