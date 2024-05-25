Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.74

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $14.18. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 45,608 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

