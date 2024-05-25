BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.18.

Shares of BJ traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. 2,706,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,565. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $88.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

