BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.