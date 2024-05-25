BHP Group (LON:BHP) Shares Down 4.2%

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,324 ($29.54) and last traded at GBX 2,329 ($29.60). 2,684,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,154,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,430 ($30.88).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.69) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.17) to GBX 2,520 ($32.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.32) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,367.50 ($30.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,302.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,387.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market capitalization of £118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,013.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

