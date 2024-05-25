Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,454,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,377. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 232.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Humacyte by 139.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 122.5% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

