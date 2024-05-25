Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,601.21

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,601.21 ($33.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,750 ($34.95). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,714 ($34.49), with a volume of 178,419 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bellway to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,170 ($27.58) to GBX 2,780 ($35.33) in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bellway

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.00, a PEG ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,620.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,605.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 6,166.67%.

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.