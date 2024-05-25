Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 136.50 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.