Base Resources (LON:BSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.00

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), with a volume of 802343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

BSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.84. The stock has a market cap of £169.65 million, a P/E ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

