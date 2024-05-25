Barclays Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $21.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.45.

VNO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.44. 1,177,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,431. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 156.21 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

