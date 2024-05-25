Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4602 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Bank of the Philippine Islands’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BPHLY traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.28. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.02. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a twelve month low of C$33.27 and a twelve month high of C$45.51.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
