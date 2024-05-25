Bancor Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $106.27 million and $5.04 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,966.38 or 0.99933227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00108004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003657 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,779,995 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,779,226.05609876 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.80473085 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $6,000,179.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

