Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 943 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.71. 7,356,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $134.40 and a 1-year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

