Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares changing hands.

Bahamas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.33.

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

