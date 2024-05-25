Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Position Lowered by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.64. 125,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.44. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

