B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NYSE BTG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

