AXS Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,963 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Leafly worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 32,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Leafly from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

