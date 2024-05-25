AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,800 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after buying an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after buying an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,240,000 after buying an additional 355,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,908,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $160.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

