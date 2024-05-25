AXS Investments LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 116,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. 7,234,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

