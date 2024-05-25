AXS Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 669,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW remained flat at $5.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,321,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,569,134. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.