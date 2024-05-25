AXS Investments LLC Invests $632,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,889,110. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $225.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

