AXS Investments LLC Invests $495,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. 226,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,819. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.