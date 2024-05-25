AXS Investments LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 131.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

