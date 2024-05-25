AXS Investments LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Shares of FTAI traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 588,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,470. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

