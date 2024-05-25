Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41.15 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $41.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.96 or 0.00011514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,088.02 or 0.99980462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00108602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,159,794 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,143,855.51225665 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.07864824 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $63,794,696.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

