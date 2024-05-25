Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.75

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 25578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Aviva Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.