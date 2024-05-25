Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

