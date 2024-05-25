Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

SNPS stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $587.40. 725,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,899. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.83 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $558.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

