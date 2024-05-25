Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,393 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,393 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 99,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 8,537,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613,592. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

