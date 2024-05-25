Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE AGM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.76. 27,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.75. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $132.47 and a one year high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

