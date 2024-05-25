Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 614 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.