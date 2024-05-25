Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,200,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 7,253,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,670. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Argus increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.