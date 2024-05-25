Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $405,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,821,000. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,026,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,651,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 501,484 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,628,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 262,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

