Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 43.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 551,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,503. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

