Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

COWZ traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,628 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.