Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 911 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

